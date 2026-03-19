Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | Legacy meets development pitch in Thodupuzha

IDUKKI: The political contest in the Thodupuzha assembly constituency has entered a decisive phase with both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) announcing their candidates, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle marked by legacy, generational shift and development narratives.

In a significant move, senior leader P J Joseph has stepped aside citing health concerns, paving the way for his son Apu John Joseph to contest from Thodupuzha on a UDF ticket. Joseph said he had been able to work energetically towards the comprehensive development of both Thodupuzha and Kerala.

Expressing confidence in his son, he said Apu would be able to carry forward a new style of leadership and continue the momentum.

For Apu, the electoral debut comes with what he described as a “heavy responsibility.” He said contesting from Thodupuzha as the successor to a leader who transformed the constituency into one of the most developed regions in the state brings added pressure.

On the other side, the LDF has fielded Cyriac Chazhikadan, who has outlined an ambitious vision focused on youth, farmers and infrastructure development.

Addressing the media, he said Thodupuzha has immense untapped potential despite Kerala’s overall development progress. He noted that the town could evolve into a satellite city of Ernakulam if its opportunities are effectively utilised.