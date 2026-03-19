Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | RJD announces three candidates, dissent surfaces within party

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala unit of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced its candidates for three assembly constituencies, setting the stage for the upcoming polls even as dissent brews within the party.

State president M V Sreyams Kumar said P K Praveen will contest from Koothuparamba in Kannur, M K Bhaskaran from Vadakara in Kozhikode, and P K Anilkumar from Kalpetta in Wayanad. The announcement has, however, triggered criticism from a section of the leadership.

Soon after the list was released, state general secretary Sabah Pulppatta publicly objected to the decision to field candidates in three constituencies, alleging lack of wider consultation.

In a swift move, the leadership removed him from the post, further escalating the situation. Pulppatta is expected to announce his next course of action, with several leaders and grassroots workers reportedly backing his stand.