Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | ‘Wafer-thin seats’ have fronts in tizzy in Kerala

KOCHI: Amid high expectations in the upcoming assembly polls, a cluster of constituencies which have been decided by wafer-thin margins in the past are posing a challenge to political fronts and parties as they calculate their chances.

In elections where every vote counts and victories are celebrated with fanfare, slips between the cup and the lip -- often decided by a handful of votes -- turn such assembly seats into key battlegrounds, which can swing either way or deliver larger margins this time.

Around 22 constituencies fall into this zone of uncertainty, going by a victory margin of under 4,000 votes. Among them, six seats were decided by margins of less than 1,000 votes.

The close contests have tested the nerves of several key leaders, including ministers V Abdurahiman, Kadannappally Ramachandran and M B Rajesh, KPCC president Sunny Joseph, and MLAs Najeeb Kanthapuram, P V Sreenijin, Sujith Vijayanpillai and Kovoor Kunjumon—all of whom are gearing up to contest again from the same constituencies. In seats like Koduvally and Tripunithura, the absence of seasoned leaders M K Muneer and K Babu owing to health concerns adds a new layer of unpredictability.