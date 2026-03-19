Kerala govt sets up institute to study legendary mathematician

THRISSUR: After years of wait, the government has finally set up the Madhava Knowledge Centre in Mathematics at Irinjalakuda as a tribute to Sangama Grama Madhavan, to explore the contribution of the legendary mathematician. The centre will be managed by Kerala State Higher Education Council.

On Wednesday, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu inaugurated the centre. the institute has been started at Irinjalakuda as a unit of the Kerala Consortium Centre, one of the ten Centres of Excellence established by KSHEC.

“The centre will act as a platform to promote advanced study and inter-disciplinary engagement with the rich mathematical heritage of Kerala, particularly the works of Sangama Grama Madhavan and the Kerala School of Mathematics,” said a research officer at the KSHEC.

The centre plans to establish research fellowships and visiting scholar programmes to support experts working in the fields of mathematics, history of mathematics, Sanskrit and related disciplines.