Kerala set to roll out heat management protocol

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With rising temperatures coinciding with the assembly election season, Kerala is set to introduce a heat management protocol focusing on cooling arrangements at polling booths, hydration, emergency medical support, and protection for staff and campaigners. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) will submit a standard operating procedure (SOP) to the Election Commission this week.

The state has been reeling under extreme heat since February, with temperatures soaring beyond 40°C at certain places and the UV index reaching alarming levels in several districts. On Wednesday, the UV index in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki ranged between 8 and 9, warranting extreme caution.

According to official data, Kerala reported around 1,700 heat-related illnesses and five deaths due to extreme heat in 2024, and so far this year, 72 cases have been reported. “Exposure to extreme heat has serious health consequences. Our aim is to minimise risks during the election process,” KSDMA member-secretary Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose told TNIE.

“While we cannot impose restrictions on political parties, the SOP will carry strong advisories for safer campaigning practices,” he said. KSDMA will urge political parties to ensure the availability of drinking water and promote protective measures such as caps, hats, and shaded coverings. Advisories will also recommend frequent breaks and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours.

Besides, the state has decided to implement short-term summer mitigation measures such as setting up drinking water kiosks. District collectors have been allocated `1 crore each to implement heat mitigation measures, with local bodies tasked with executing these interventions on the ground.