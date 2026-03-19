Kochi Infopark cleared for update from charitable society to govt company

KOCHI: Finally, Infopark Kochi’s efforts to shed its charitable society tag has come to fruition. In a government order (GO) dated March 15, 2026, the state electronics and information technology department approved the change of status of Infopark Kerala from a charitable society to a government company under section 2 (45) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Earlier, a source at Infopark told TNIE that registering the IT park as a company would be the road map towards its initial public offering (IPO), which will, in turn, help it raise funds for growth, besides ensuring greater visibility. The source also mentioned that the IPO, which will make Infopark the first Kerala government entity to list on the stock exchanges, might happen a few years after completion of Phase III and IV.

Functioning as a charitable society didn’t give Infopark the flexibility needed for future ventures. Even the Central Board of Direct Taxes has long taken the position that IT parks are not charitable societies.

Welcoming the GO, Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark, said the conversion comes with a lot of advantages. “The key will be tax benefits. Once it is registered as a government company, Infopark will enjoy a lower corporate tax rate of 25% plus surcharge,” he said.

Income tax will come to around 29% plus surcharge. “Currently, we pay a rate of 40% plus surcharge,” he added. Another plus of the for-profit company tag is that Infopark will be able to enter into joint ventures and attract investments, Susanth said.