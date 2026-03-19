Randathani may jump ship as CPM aims to cash in on IUML rift ahead of Kerala Assembly elections

MALAPPURAM: Thursday is set to be a crucial day for both the CPM and the IUML, as former MLA and senior League leader Abdurahiman Randathani is expected to take a final call on whether to cross over to the Left camp. CPM leadership is closely watching the developments, anticipating the possibility of fielding yet another LDF-backed independent candidate to challenge the IUML in its traditional strongholds.

CPM’s calculations gained momentum after Randathani openly criticised the IUML leadership over the selection of P M A Sameer in Thirurangadi, terming him “unworthy” and alleging that several deserving leaders were sidelined. His criticism first surfaced on Tuesday evening, minutes after the candidate list was announced by Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, through a Facebook post that was later deleted.

On Wednesday, Randathani renewed his attack with a strongly worded post. Questioning the criteria behind candidate selection, he wrote, “Even the highest leadership should not be beyond criticism. Thirurangadi, once represented by stalwarts, has now been handed over to one P M A Sameer who has no significant organisational role. Party workers who had long toiled without recognition have every right to voice their dissatisfaction, and such criticism should not be construed as indiscipline.”