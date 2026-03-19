Randathani may jump ship as CPM aims to cash in on IUML rift ahead of Kerala Assembly elections

MALAPPURAM: Thursday is set to be a crucial day for both the CPM and the IUML, as former MLA and senior League leader Abdurahiman Randathani is expected to take a final call on whether to cross over to the Left camp. CPM leadership is closely watching the developments, anticipating the possibility of fielding yet another LDF-backed independent candidate to challenge the IUML in its traditional strongholds.
CPM’s calculations gained momentum after Randathani openly criticised the IUML leadership over the selection of P M A Sameer in Thirurangadi, terming him “unworthy” and alleging that several deserving leaders were sidelined. His criticism first surfaced on Tuesday evening, minutes after the candidate list was announced by Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, through a Facebook post that was later deleted.
On Wednesday, Randathani renewed his attack with a strongly worded post. Questioning the criteria behind candidate selection, he wrote, “Even the highest leadership should not be beyond criticism. Thirurangadi, once represented by stalwarts, has now been handed over to one P M A Sameer who has no significant organisational role. Party workers who had long toiled without recognition have every right to voice their dissatisfaction, and such criticism should not be construed as indiscipline.”
Sensing an opportunity, CPM leaders are learnt to have initiated discussions with Randathani within hours of his public outburst. Sources indicate that the party has offered him the freedom to choose any constituency if he agrees to contest as an LDF independent.
Randathani is said to have shown interest, particularly in contesting from Thirurangadi against Sameer, whom he continues to view as an undeserving candidate.
However, Randathani has not completely shut the door on the IUML. He is reportedly expecting an intervention from the party’s top leadership, including Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty.
Though IUML state secretary P M A Salam reached out to him, Randathani specifically sought a direct engagement with Thangal.
Randathani ousted from pro-IUML outfit
Amid reports of IUML leader Abdurahiman Randathani crossing over to the LDF camp, a pro-IUML organisation of small and medium enterprises, of which the former MLA is the state president, has expelled him from the post. In a statement, the Thiruvananthapuram-headquartered Kerala State SME Organisation state general secretary M B Afsal said Randathani has been expelled owing to his “hunger for power” and for “creating factionalism” in the organisation.