Will exodus of leaders ahead of Kerala Assembly elections impact LDF?

KOTTAYAM: The political landscape of Kerala is no stranger to leaders switching parties or moving between parties over disagreements or a sense of being overlooked, especially as election looms.

What sets this election apart, however, is a mass exodus of leaders from deeply ideological parties like the CPM and CPI, known for their radical political beliefs.

Even as whispers suggest the LDF has veered right under the second Pinarayi Vijayan government, the departure of eight top LDF figures, who are either sitting MLAs or former MLAs, to contest under the UDF or NDA banner is an unprecedented development in Kerala’s political narrative.

Additionally, the CPM fortress Kannur, renowned for its organisational discipline, is experiencing an unprecedented political upheaval ahead of the assembly elections, with two prominent party leaders - a district committee member and a district secretariat member- quitting the party and preparing to contest polls with the support of the UDF.

The exodus began with P V Anwar, who was elected from Nilambur constituency as a CPM-backed independent in the 2021 elections, severing ties with CPM approximately a year-and-a-half ago.