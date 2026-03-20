28-year-old found dead outside house in Kerala, stroke suspected

KASARGOD: A 28-year-old man was found dead in front of his house on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Sreeraj K, son of former Madikkai panchayat vice-president Raghavan and Prameela.

Sreeraj had been staying at his grandparents’ house at Peralath near Kanhirappoil in Ambalathukara village. He had earlier worked in the shipping sector and, after returning home, was engaged in earthmoving work. Relatives found him lying on the pathway leading to the house.

The Hosdurg police were alerted, and the body was shifted to Kasaragod General Hospital for postmortem examination. A case has been registered under Section 194 of the BNSS (suspicious death).

The police said Sreeraj had returned home on Wednesday evening and the death is suspected to have occurred during the night. A forensic team inspected the spot and collected evidence.

Preliminary findings indicate that he had underlying health issues and may have suffered a stroke and collapsed.

“The preliminary probe suggests the death could be due to health reasons,” a police officer said.

The exact cause will be confirmed after the postmortem examination.

At the time of the incident, only his elderly grandparents were at home, while his parents were staying in another house.