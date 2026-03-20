Amid the bustle of everyday life, elections remain an afterthought

THRISSUR: In the heat and humidity of Kerala’s coastal belt, elections feel distant. Entering Thrissur district through Kodungallur and moving along the road hugging the shore, remnants of the recent local body polls linger in the form of fading billboards and graffiti.

Yet, conversations around the upcoming election are muted. Many residents appear reluctant to engage, and among younger people, awareness and interest seem negligible.

Kodungallur, however, presents a parallel reality. The town is abuzz with activity as devotees gather for the Meena Bharani festival at the Sree Kurumba Bagavathy temple. In the sweltering conditions, locals gather in the shade of trees and parked vehicles, focused less on politics and more on opportunity: setting up temporary stalls selling gruel, roasted groundnuts and refreshments for the flood of visitors.

For some, it’s too early to make up their minds on electoral choices. Maneesh P M from the Kodungallur assembly constituency and M R Shanmugham from nearby Kaipamangalam say they are undecided. Shanmugham, a sand miner, notes that the government has delivered on welfare and development, and describes his MLA (E T Taison Master) as accessible. At the same time, he leaves room for a possible shift in preference.

Maneesh, a painter by profession, reflects on the previous election, recalling the role welfare measures played in shaping voter sentiment. He suggests that similar factors may not carry the same weight in the upcoming poll.

Further along the highway, the changing landscape becomes evident. Massive pillars, embankments, and elevated stretches of road cut through the coastal terrain, signalling an ongoing transformation. The constant movement of trucks carrying sand and gravel, along with the dust and noise of construction, underscores the scale of infrastructure work under way.