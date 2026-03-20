Amid the bustle of everyday life, elections remain an afterthought

THRISSUR: In the heat and humidity of Kerala’s coastal belt, elections feel distant. Entering Thrissur district through Kodungallur and moving along the road hugging the shore, remnants of the recent local body polls linger in the form of fading billboards and graffiti.
Yet, conversations around the upcoming election are muted. Many residents appear reluctant to engage, and among younger people, awareness and interest seem negligible.
Kodungallur, however, presents a parallel reality. The town is abuzz with activity as devotees gather for the Meena Bharani festival at the Sree Kurumba Bagavathy temple. In the sweltering conditions, locals gather in the shade of trees and parked vehicles, focused less on politics and more on opportunity: setting up temporary stalls selling gruel, roasted groundnuts and refreshments for the flood of visitors.
For some, it’s too early to make up their minds on electoral choices. Maneesh P M from the Kodungallur assembly constituency and M R Shanmugham from nearby Kaipamangalam say they are undecided. Shanmugham, a sand miner, notes that the government has delivered on welfare and development, and describes his MLA (E T Taison Master) as accessible. At the same time, he leaves room for a possible shift in preference.
Maneesh, a painter by profession, reflects on the previous election, recalling the role welfare measures played in shaping voter sentiment. He suggests that similar factors may not carry the same weight in the upcoming poll.
Further along the highway, the changing landscape becomes evident. Massive pillars, embankments, and elevated stretches of road cut through the coastal terrain, signalling an ongoing transformation. The constant movement of trucks carrying sand and gravel, along with the dust and noise of construction, underscores the scale of infrastructure work under way.
At a roadside cafe in Mathilakam, Divya P S shares a more settled view. She feels the government’s performance is visible on the ground and aligns with her family’s long-standing political leanings. For her, development and delivery remain key considerations.
Her 18-year-old daughter, however, captures a different mood: detached and largely uninterested in political discourse. For her, the outcome matters less than the hope that whoever wins will govern well.
The cafe has a limited menu owing to the LPG shortage, and some small eateries on the way have shut down temporarily.
Across this coastal stretch, the rhythm of daily life — festivals, work and a changing landscape — appears to overshadow the urgency of the approaching election.
In Edamuttom, Shajudheen and Riyal run a fruit shop under a large tree. Both feel the contest in Manalur will be close, with heavyweights like T N Prathapan of the UDF taking on C Ravindranath of the LDF; and NDA’s K K Aneeshkumar adding to the competition.
“It will be a tough fight,” says Riyal. “The government has delivered, and things have improved.”
Barely four days into his new job at a small shop near Guruvayur temple, Balan E V feels change is in the offing, given that the LDF has been in office for a decade.
“It is okay… there are changes — roads and pensions are in order. But I think we need a change. It would be better,” he says. Previously engaged in making pappadam, ill health forced Balan to move to a less demanding job.
Youngsters Rahul and Sunesh K A are absorbed in a casual conversation in a small office along the Thrissur-Irinjalakuda stretch. Showing little interest in politics, their reluctance to engage reflects a broader sense of apathy.
“We don’t really know, and we’re not keen,” they say, summing up their stance. Interestingly, their building is a stone’s throw away from the scam-hit Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank, yet the developments around them appear to draw little attention. Rahul, a film student in Kochi, warms up more readily to a discussion on cinema, noting that his institute regularly hosts interactions with eminent filmmakers.
Sunesh, a draughtsman, however, points out that family opinion could still influence their choices. “We are not sure, but our elders feel there could be a shift,” he says.
For 72-year-old K X Sebastian, politics is hardly worth discussing. Managing a small hardware store – owned by his son who works in Dubai – on the Mathilakam-Chalakudy stretch of state highway, he believes little will change regardless of the outcome. “My family has traditionally supported the Congress. I worked as an accountant with a chit-fund company. Now, both my sons are in West Asia, and I am more concerned about the situation there,” he says, adding that internal issues within the Congress could prove significant.
In the 2021 elections, the LDF swept the district, winning 12 seats, with the UDF picking up the lone seat of Chalakudy. Electioneering is expected to pick up after nominations are filed and the campaign gathers momentum, with senior leaders joining the fray. However, on Tuesday, the campaign spirit appeared muted and far less evident.
Towering hoardings call for continuity, while others promise imminent change. Yet, under the weight of the evening humidity, everything feels unhurried — and for many, the election remains an afterthought.