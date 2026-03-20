As Kerala poll picture crystallises, parties look to make all the right noises

KOCHI: With fronts announcing candidates, the poll landscape across most constituencies has become clearer. Campaigns are gaining momentum as candidates woo voters with snappy posters and catchy slogans.

Although all major fronts unveiled their principal slogans well before the official announcement, some constituency-level committees have gone further: crafting distinct and tailored campaign slogans for candidates. And these have ignited much talk among voters and on social media platforms.

The LDF, aiming for a third consecutive term in power, has introduced the slogan Mattarundu, LDF allathe? (Who else but LDF?). This builds on the success of its earlier taglines: LDF varum, ellam sheriyaakum (LDF will come, everything will be fine) and Urappanu LDF (LDF is a certainty).

In keeping with this trend, LDF candidates are advancing with distinctive catchphrases. In Sultan Bathery, CPM’s M S Viswanathan has adopted the slogan Sarvam Viswan, echoing the title of the Malayalam film Sarvam Maya. In Peravoor, K K Shailaja is campaigning with Jayikkum Nammalonnichu.

Several LDF candidates have adopted crisp, rhyming taglines, including Trithala Happiyanu by M B Rajesh, Oppamund Rajeeve by P Rajeeve, P A Mohamed Riyas’ Usharaanu Beypore.

“We have clear instructions on allowing adoption of creative campaigns, as long as they do not create issues within the alliance,” a leader overseeing LDF’s campaign said. The UDF is contesting this election with the slogan Keralam jayikkum, UDF nayikkum, (Kerala will win, and UDF will lead).