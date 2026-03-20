Bail for eight accused in mob-lynching case cancelled; Kerala HC slams special judge

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has cancelled the bail granted by the Special Court in Palakkad to eight accused in the Walayar mob-lynching case. In this case, a 40-year-old construction worker, Ram Narayan Baghel from Jharkhand, was beaten to death by a mob on December 17, 2025.

The court directed the accused to surrender before the court within three days. It observed that, prima facie, the prosecution records indicate that this is a clear case of mob lynching.

The High Court also criticised the Special Judge, noting that while dealing with a serious case involving the murder of a member of a Scheduled Caste community through mob lynching, the judge had inattentively and thoughtlessly granted bail without issuing notice to ensure a mandatory hearing of the victim’s dependents.

The court termed this a very serious lapse on the part of the Special Judge and stated that such an error should not have occurred. It further said that the judge must be more vigilant in handling cases of this nature.

Justice A Badharudeen issued the order while cancelling the bail granted to Anu, Anandan, Rajesh, Shaji, Jagadheeshkumar, Prasad, Murali, and Vipin.

According to the prosecution, granting regular bail to the accused at an extremely premature stage of the investigation has adversely affected both the progress and the outcome of the investigation.