Dalit collective hits out at Congress over denied tickets; alleges RSS-NSS pressure in candidate selection

KOTTAYAM: Amid ongoing challenges over the candidate selection for the assembly elections, the Congress encountered another jolt after dalit collective came out against it for reneging promised candidatures for dalit activist Sunny M Kapikad and tribal leader C K Janu.

Speaking to media in Kottayam on Thursday, Dalit Samudaya Munnani leaders alleged that Congress denied the candidature for Sunny under the pressure from the RSS and NSS. They also warned that Congress’ decision to abandon the inclusive politics put forward by national leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the Raipur plenum will lead to a change in the political climate, which was favourable to the UDF.

“RSS-Sangh Parivar leaders such as R V Babu and Sasikala were the first to oppose Sunny’s candidacy. It is evident that some Congress leaders were reluctant to challenge the RSS’s stance. The influence and pressure from the NSS on key Congress leaders in candidate selection highlight the oligarchic tendencies within the party,” said P A Prasad, organisation’s state general secretary.