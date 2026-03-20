Eyeing summer rush, KSRTC to roll out AC buses for budget tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anticipating increased demand for travel during the vacation season, KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell (BTC) is set to roll out air-conditioned services, offering passengers greater comfort during the peak summer months.

In the initial phase, 10 buses will be introduced. To optimise usage and better meet demand, these buses will be shared across multiple depots instead of being assigned to a single location.

“We are receiving a large number of enquiries from people planning vacation trips, and one of the most common questions is whether the buses are air-conditioned,” an official said, noting that journeys can be uncomfortable in hot and humid conditions.

The move to procure AC buses comes as BTC plans to expand its inter-state tour services to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa.

KSRTC has recently renewed its agreement with Tamil Nadu, securing approval for 21 routes and up to 150 trips per month.

These routes will cover popular destinations such as Kodaikanal, Nagore, Rameswaram, Palani, Meghamalai, Tiruchendur, Madurai, Ootty, Pillayarpatti, and Mandaikadu temple.

“We are focusing heavily on pilgrim and resort tourism segments. We will be rolling out more summer tour packages in the coming days,” the official added.

Currently, BTC operates super deluxe non-AC buses for its tour packages, but the lack of air conditioning has been a concern, especially for two- and three-day trips.