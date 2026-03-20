Headgear hunter who doffs his hats to quests of culture

MALAPPURAM: For Zakaria, travel is not just about destinations. It is about gathering cultural experiences, one hat at a time.
At the end of every journey, the 58-year-old brings back hats that reflect the cultural identity of the place he visited. Over the past two decades, Zakaria has travelled to more than 80 countries, building an unusual and vibrant collection of nearly 500 hats.
The Malappuram native’s collection cuts across continents — from Asia and Europe to the vividly coloured headgear of African nations. Each piece carries a story.
There are desert turbans designed to withstand extreme heat and thick fur caps meant for freezing climates. Together, they form a visual archive of global traditions.
Zakaria believes that clothing offers one of the clearest windows into a society’s heritage.
“Every country has its own culture. Sometimes, even within a single country, there are multiple cultural identities. The way people dress is one of the strongest expressions of that heritage. I have always been fascinated by unique dressing styles. Even in my personal life, I adopt elements from different cultures. Hats, in particular, have their own stories to tell,” he said.
He points to the diversity in headgear across regions. In Turkey, he noted, hats often feature a cloth wrapped around them and hold cultural significance.
In Israel, people wear small caps that sit on the top of the head. Venetians are known for their soft, white hats, while African headgear stand out for their bold colours and intricate designs.
“Some of these hats are extremely valuable. The most expensive one in my collection is from Turkey,” he said.
Zakaria’s passion extends beyond collecting. He often incorporates international attire into his daily life, a habit that has occasionally drawn attention and even suspicion.
“I started travelling about 20 years ago and was deeply influenced by the clothing styles I saw. I began wearing them in my daily life as well,” he said.
During the Covid period, he launched a YouTube channel, ZacsVarieties, where he shares his travel experiences and showcases his attire. But his distinctive style has not always gone unnoticed.
Recalling one such incident, Zakaria said he once arrived at Nedumbassery airport dressed in an Arab outfit and an Afghan-style hat while preparing to travel to Egypt. Security personnel, assuming he was not a Malayali, subjected him to detailed checks. “They found three coconuts in my bag and initially suspected something serious. Given my appearance, the inspection went on for nearly one and a half hours,” he said with a smile.
The confusion was eventually cleared after officials verified his identity through his travel videos. For Zakaria, it was just another story to add to his ever-growing collection, much like the hats he gathers from around the world.