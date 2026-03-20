Headgear hunter who doffs his hats to quests of culture

MALAPPURAM: For Zakaria, travel is not just about destinations. It is about gathering cultural experiences, one hat at a time.

At the end of every journey, the 58-year-old brings back hats that reflect the cultural identity of the place he visited. Over the past two decades, Zakaria has travelled to more than 80 countries, building an unusual and vibrant collection of nearly 500 hats.

The Malappuram native’s collection cuts across continents — from Asia and Europe to the vividly coloured headgear of African nations. Each piece carries a story.

There are desert turbans designed to withstand extreme heat and thick fur caps meant for freezing climates. Together, they form a visual archive of global traditions.

Zakaria believes that clothing offers one of the clearest windows into a society’s heritage.

“Every country has its own culture. Sometimes, even within a single country, there are multiple cultural identities. The way people dress is one of the strongest expressions of that heritage. I have always been fascinated by unique dressing styles. Even in my personal life, I adopt elements from different cultures. Hats, in particular, have their own stories to tell,” he said.

He points to the diversity in headgear across regions. In Turkey, he noted, hats often feature a cloth wrapped around them and hold cultural significance.

In Israel, people wear small caps that sit on the top of the head. Venetians are known for their soft, white hats, while African headgear stand out for their bold colours and intricate designs.

“Some of these hats are extremely valuable. The most expensive one in my collection is from Turkey,” he said.