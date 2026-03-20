KC Venugopal calls shots as Congress pushes through factional tussle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending speculation, the Congress on Thursday night unveiled its second list of 37 candidates.

Three seats — Ambalappuzha, Payyanoor and Ottappalam — where the party is expected to support independents, have been left vacant. Former CPM leaders G Sudhakaran, V Kunhikrishnan and PK Sasi are expected to contest from these seats.

In the disputed Kannur seat, the party has fielded TO Mohanan. Former KPCC chief and Kannur Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran had been exerting pressure on the party leadership to contest from here. However, the high command decided against fielding sitting MPs.

Youth Congress leader Abin Varkey was given Aranmula despite opposition from a section of workers. Deepak Joy will be the candidate from Tripunithura.

In the high-voltage Nemom constituency, where BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar is taking on sitting MLA and state Education Minister V. Sivankutty, the Congress has fielded its youth leader KS Sabarinathan.

In Kochi, VD Satheesan’s nominee and current DCC president Mohammed Shiyas will contest. Instead of sitting MLA Eldhose Kunappillil, who is facing sexual harassment charges, Manoj Moothedan will be fielded as the party’s candidate from Perumbavoor.

In what is being seen as the most significant test for the Congress since the era of the stalwarts, the dramatic events unfolded in New Delhi over the past week, exposing deep pressures within the party.

The developments on Thursday morning were a continuation of the lingering power struggle for dominance between the leader of opposition VD Satheesan- Ramesh Chennithala faction against the camp led by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal loyalists on Wednesday night.

Party sources said the Satheesan- Chennithala faction attempted to recoup the ground it lost during the preparation of the first candidate list, escalating tensions through disputes over individual seats and thereby delaying the finalisation process. As deliberations hit a deadlock around 2.30 am, both Satheesan, Chennithala returned to Kerala, leaving the high command in a precarious position.

“This forced the Central Election Committee into a situation in where it could not decide on the disputed seats,” said a leader. “with Satheesan – Chennithala faction absent, the high command feared that any decision would be viewed as unilateral.”