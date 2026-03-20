Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams CPI(M) defectors, cites rise of 'parliamentary ambitions'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breaking his silence after three CPI(M) leaders decided to contest as independents backed by Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the tendency of growing "parliamentary ambitions" had emerged among some cadres.

"It is true that an unusual trend is emerging among some leaders. Such tendencies were not common in our party earlier. It may be due to changes over time," Vijayan said, referring to leaders such as G Sudhakaran, V Kunhikrishnan and T K Govindan, who are contesting the Assembly election as Independents from Ambalappuzha, Payyanur and Taliparamba, respectively.

He said both Sudhakaran and Govindan were senior leaders and such developments should not have occurred.

"They have destroyed their long political legacy. In our view, this amounts to betrayal-joining hands with rivals to weaken the party," he said.

Vijayan said Sudhakaran had never been sidelined and was, in fact, one of the most accepted leaders in the party.

He pointed out that the party had taken a decision at its congress to step aside leaders aged 75 or older.

Vijayan said Sudhakaran was unwilling to accept this norm despite being invited to party events in Alappuzha.

"After the issue arose, I tried to contact him several times, but he did not respond," Vijayan said in an interview with Asianet News, adding that Sudhakaran may have felt he could no longer function as before.

On T K Govindan's allegation that he was denied a ticket, Vijayan said the party follows a structured process in candidate selection.

Responding to the controversy over fielding P K Shyamala, wife of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, from Taliparamba, Vijayan said she was a senior leader in her own right.