No anti-incumbency feeling against LDF government, says SDPI

KOZHIKODE: Showing a positive leaning towards the CPM, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) said there seems to be no anti-incumbency feeling against the LDF government in Kerala.

SDPI state president C P A Latheef told media on Thursday that Pinarayi government cannot be branded as ‘anti-Muslim’.

“We have not assessed that Pinarayi’s rule is anti-people. There are merits and demerits,” he said, adding that the party does not think that there is an anti-incumbency feeling against the government.“However, there are allegations against certain departments, including the police. There were charges that the home department is being ruled by the RSS,” he said.

Asked whether the SDPI also upholds the allegation that Pinarayi government is anti-Muslim, he said the government also did good things. “Introduction of nativity card is one such thing. It is a resistance against the BJP’s moves.But as I said, there are allegations against police, which had come even from CPM cadres,” he said.

To a question on the party’s alleged silence over the candidature of CPM leader Karayi Rajan, who is an accused in the murder of NDF activist Fazal, Latheef said many persons involved in criminal cases had become candidates in the country. “We do not support Rajan in Thalassery because we have our own strong candidate there. Rajan had contested elections earlier too, but there were no such hue and cries,” he said.

Asked about the party’s earlier stand not to contest in seats where BJP has a chance, he said that position was not for all times.“BJP is a reality. It has come first in 11 assembly constituencies in the last Lok Sabha elections. If we insist that we will not contest to ensure BJP defeat, it may not be possible for us to field candidates anywhere in the country,” he said.