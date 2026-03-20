Setback for NDA as Twenty20 withdraws two actor-candidates over voter list lapse, names replacements

KOCHI: In a setback for the NDA, Twenty20, its new constituent, was forced to withdraw two actor-candidates—Lakshmi Priya of Perumbavoor and Veena Nair of Ettumanoor—after their names were found missing in the voters list on Thursday.

In a statement, Twenty20 said the two candidates have been withdrawn as they did not figure in the voters list despite having voted in the local body elections.

The party replaced Lakshmi with Jibi Pathickal, a member of the managing committee of the Jacobite Syrian Church management committee. Jibi served as the Congress mandalam vice-president and secretary of the Jacobite Youth Association in Perumbavoor.

Athira D Nair, 25, has replaced Veena in Ettumanoor. A Carnatic musician and dancer, Athira is NDA’s youngest candidate, said Twenty20 chairman Sabu Jacob. A post-graduate in computer science, Athira is an entrepreneur and social media influencer.

The party also announced candidates for Pathanapuram, Muvattupuzha and Punalur on Thursday. S Anil Kumar, an ex-serviceman will be the NDA candidate in Pathanapuram.

Sunny Kaduthazhe, a farmer and activist, will be the party’s candidate in Muvattupuzha. Sunny had played a key role in organising farmers’ protest in Kothamangalam against the controversial amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act.

In Punalur, the party has fielded Raghunath Kamukumchery. A former lecturer of Punalur S N College, Raghunath, is a lawyer.