Taxi drivers protest launch of Rapido bike taxi in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The launch of bike taxi services by Rapido in the state has triggered strong opposition from auto and taxi drivers’ unions alleging violation of existing transport regulations. The protest emerged after Rapido introduced women-only bike taxi service in the state.

The National Online Auto Taxi Drivers Union (INTUC-affiliated) staged a protest outside the company’s office in Thiruvananthapuram the other day demanding an immediate halt to operations.

The driver unions have threatened to intensify protests across the state. According to them, the introduction of bike taxis is adversely affecting the livelihood of conventional auto and taxi drivers in the district.

According to them, the bike taxi operations are not currently permitted under existing rules and the use of white-plate private motorcycles for commercial use is against the norms. Drivers pointed out that they operate under strict compliance requirements, and said allowing private bikes to function as taxis would amount to unfair competition.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Gig and Platform Workers Union (KTGPWU) met transport commissioner seeking assurances that private, white-plate bikes would not be allowed for commercial ride-hailing purposes.