37-year-old woman dies two months after seventh delivery at home in Thrissur.

THRISSUR: A 37-year-old woman, who gave birth to her seventh child at home without any medical supervision around two months ago, died on Friday. Muhseena, who had been suffering from complications ever since the delivery, died while under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur.

The delivery was allegedly conducted by her husband, an acupuncturist. She gave birth on January 6 at their home in Edakazhiyur, Chavakkad, but the baby died three days later, reportedly due to lack of proper medical care.

Muhseena’s relatives alleged that her husband, Kalluvallappil Ibrahim, was adamant about her giving birth at home under acupuncture treatment. It was the fourth child the couple had lost, as all deliveries happened at home. The relatives alleged that Muhseena didn’t undergo any antenatal examinations or get medical advice in any of the pregnancies.

“The baby died on January 11. After the child’s death, she came to her maternal home, and that was when we knew about the incident. She was very weak then,” said Anees, a relative.

“A complaint was lodged with the Chavakkad police after we came to know about the baby’s death. But an FIR was registered only after court intervention,” he said. “Around five days ago, she called her sister and sought help, following which we took her to a private hospital. She was in a very bad physical and mental condition. Certain parts of her body were found worm-infested,” he said.