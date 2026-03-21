BJP ropes in 160 leaders from outside Kerala; Vinod Tawde to spearhead campaign

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Betting heavily on the upcoming assembly elections in Kerala, the BJP central leadership has deployed 160 member contingent of leaders from other states to take charge of campaign and organisational activities in the party contesting constituencies.

The team is led by one of the party's key poll strategists and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde, who is appointed as the leader in charge of the election. The contingent includes serving ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior leaders who were assigned various responsibilities.

At a time, both the LDF and main opposition UDF are yet to begin their election preparations in full swing, the team had reached Kerala three weeks ago, and each leader has been deputed with charges of specific constituencies and overall charge of districts.

“While some leaders were assigned with the charge of certain constituencies, others are in charge of districts overseeing the ground level work and coordinating the pre-campaign activities,” said a BJP leader.

Though the state leadership maintains that there is nothing important in the appointment of Tawde, as other state leaders had been appointed in the earlier election, party sources say his appointment should be viewed in the backdrop of his track record in managing elections. In Bihar and Haryana assembly elections, where had been given charge, BJP- NDA secured comfortable victories.

Tawde has been allotted space in the NDA Election Management Committee office on the lower floor of Maraji Bhavan, BJP’s state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. He will work along with Shoba Karandlaje, another leader assigned charge of the state.