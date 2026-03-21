BJP to field 40 candidates in Kerala assembly polls; state CMs, Union Minister to accompany nominees

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 40 BJP candidates, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will file nominations for the upcoming assembly election on Saturday, with Chief Ministers in BJP ruled states and a Union Minister accompanying them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany BJP candidates who are filing nominations in Nemom (Rajeev Chandrasekhar), Vattiyoorkavu (R Sreelekha), Kazhakkoottam (V Muraleedharan) and Kattakada (PK Krishnadas).

While Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will accompany BJP candidates in Manalur, Nattika, Thrissur and Palakkad, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa will be part of the BJP team that submits nominations in Elathur and Balussery.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will accompany candidates in Kanjirapally and Poonjar. Chandrasekhar told reporters that the final list of BJP candidates including in seats such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur will be announced on Saturday.