Kerala

BJP to field 40 candidates in Kerala assembly polls; state CMs, Union Minister to accompany nominees

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany BJP candidates who are filing nominations in Nemom, Vattiyoorkavu , Kazhakkoottam and Kattakada.
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 40 BJP candidates, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will file nominations for the upcoming assembly election on Saturday, with Chief Ministers in BJP ruled states and a Union Minister accompanying them.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will accompany BJP candidates who are filing nominations in Nemom (Rajeev Chandrasekhar), Vattiyoorkavu (R Sreelekha), Kazhakkoottam (V Muraleedharan) and Kattakada (PK Krishnadas).

While Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will accompany BJP candidates in Manalur, Nattika, Thrissur and Palakkad, Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa will be part of the BJP team that submits nominations in Elathur and Balussery.

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will accompany candidates in Kanjirapally and Poonjar. Chandrasekhar told reporters that the final list of BJP candidates including in seats such as Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur will be announced on Saturday.

nomination filing
Kerala assembly elections 2026
Kerala Election 2026

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