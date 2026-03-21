BLO drowns in Kasaragod; family alleges suicide over work pressure

KASARGOD: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) drowned in a river at Mogral Puthur here on Saturday, with his family alleging suicide due to work pressure, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Savad (31), a native of Kottakunnu in Mogral Puthur, who worked as a government school teacher and BLO in the area.

According to police, Savad's body was found in a river near Kadavath at around 9.30 am. Though he was rushed to the Kasaragod Government General Hospital, he was declared dead.

Police said that Savad had left his house on a motorcycle around 7 am for work.

The vehicle was later found parked near a bridge over the river, they added.

However, family members and relatives refused to accept the body, demanding a detailed probe into the incident.

According to Onmanorama, Kasargod town police recovered a suicide note from his house. "The note mentions only personal issues," the Station House Officer has been quoted as saying.

A relative told reporters that Savad was under severe pressure due to election-related work.

They also demanded that the district collector reach the hospital and assure a proper investigation.

Officials said the district collector would meet the family soon, after which the body would be shifted to the mortuary.

Kasaragod police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)