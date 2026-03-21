Coastal, tribal communities in Kerala seek responsive leaders and supportive system

Deepika’s eyes wandered as she listed out the concerns of her tribal community in Kottur. The furtive glances give way to a loud call: “Sabari, kittiyo?” (‘Sabari, did you get them?’) It was her teenage son Sabari, who appeared almost camouflaged in the thick foliage, while plucking fruit from the rambutan tree on their compound. Their house is next to the bus stop, where the only motorised means of public transportation to the settlement stops five times a day. It is among the few signs of modern life here.

Traversing Thiruvananthapuram district from east to west, through its rural belts, tales of neglect abound. Be it the coastal or tribal areas, most of the talk is about politicians who make an appearance every election time, with their silver-bullet promises... only to turn into a mirage until the next cycle of the democratic process. In an election where political parties are dwelling on development, my journey lays bare the lives of large sections of people, who live in the hope of a better tomorrow.

Even on following the directions provided by Deepika, my ‘motorcycle-diary’ trip was smooth only in parts, with the tyres repeatedly getting lodged between stones that dotted the bumpy paths to many settlements.

Passing through Kaithode, the curious eyes of four children – the children of Ashokan and his brother-in-law Ayyappan -- appeared in the veranda of a house. “Every crop we grow is destroyed either by wild boar or bison. We are forced to make do tapping rubber, a task that must be carried out early morning. Only god knows the dangers that lurk in the dark,” says Ashokan, pouring the rubber milk onto a tray.