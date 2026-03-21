Joseph Vazhakkan loses not just hope, but money too after Cong wraps up candidate selection process

KOTTAYAM: As the Congress wrapped up its tedious candidate selection process for the assembly elections by Thursday night, its repercussions are proving more severe than anticipated for some leaders. Amid a wave of grievances from the former KPCC president to Youth Congress and KSU leaders regarding candidate selection process, senior leader and a member of KPCC’s political affairs committee, Joseph Vazhakkan faced an unexpected setback.

By the time Vazhakkan, who was expecting a seat in the election, found his hopes dashed, he had spent considerable amounts on promotional materials like posters and flex boards. Vazhakkan had printed around one lakh posters and 2,500 flex boards at a substantial cost, as Congress leaders had initially indicated that Vazhakkan was being considered for the Ettumanoor seat against Minister V N Vasavan. However, in a last-minute decision, Kottayam DCC president Nattakom Suresh was chosen over Vazhakkan.

The posters and flex boards were prepared without mentioning the name of the constituency so that it could be used even if Vazhakkan was considered for Kanjirappally, as he had requested either of these constituencies to contest.

Vazhakkan said the leadership had advised him to focus on the Ettumanoor seat. “I was informed that only one name was under consideration after the screening committee and other procedures were completed.