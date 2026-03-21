Kerala assembly election: BJP releases third list of candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP released its third list of candidates for 11 seats in the upcoming assembly elections on Saturday, with the keenly watched Thiruvanananthapuram seat being allocated to BJP Thiruvananathapuram city president Karamana Jayan.

TV actor Vivek Gopan is the BJP candidate from Aruvikkara. Entrepreneur S Rajasekharan Nair who unsuccessfully contested as BJP candidate from Neyyattinkara in 2021 assembly elections has been re-allocated the seat.

TN Suresh, who joined the BJP after leaving the RJD, has been allocated the Kovalam seat. He is also an officer bearer of the Ezhava community organisation SNDP Yogam.

Other candidates in the third list are: V Ratheesh (Peerumade), Raveendranathan Vakathanam (Puthupally), Ajimon (Mavelikkara), Pandalam Prathapan (Adoor), KR Rajesh (Chavara), RS Arun Raj (Chadayamangalam) and BS Anoop (Chirayinkeezh).