Kerala assembly elections | Poll patterns show advantage for Left in 35% seats

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Who has the decisive edge in the coming elections? Opinions may differ based on politics, governance, performance, past history, quick developments, or new trends. Yet, an in-depth study into poll data does provide a new perspective. Going by the electoral pattern in the past three assembly polls—post 2008 delimitation—there are a bunch of constituencies that have often bucked the general trend, stood loyal to a political front, and in turn played the most decisive role in electing the next government.

A detailed analysis shows the ruling Left front enjoys considerable backing in close to 35% of seats while the opposition front can claim similar dominance in only about half.

Of the 140 seats that go into polls, a large chunk of 51 seats have remained with the LDF in all three elections—2011, 2016 and 2021. Of these, CPM holds considerable sway in 39 seats, while 12 remain CPI fortresses.

On the other hand, the UDF has 26 sure-shot seats, with Muslim League’s share being 16 and the Congress’ 12. Though the Kerala Congress has a few seats it has consistently won during the period, splits and subsequent switchovers make them difficult to account. A similar previous assessment shows that before delimitation, too, the trend existed.

But the number of constituencies that stood in the way of regime change were relatively less. Of the 26 seats that consistently stood with either fronts for close to two and a half decades from 1982 to 2006, as many as 16 were Left bastions, while 10 were UDF strongholds. In 2008, after boundaries were redrawn, a number of new constituencies came into existence, with parties and in some cases certain candidates keeping a steady hold on them.