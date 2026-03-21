Kollam court sentences G Sandeep to life in Dr Vandana Das murder case

KOLLAM: Additional District and Sessions Court Kollam on Tuuesday sentenced G Sandeep to life imprisonment in the Dr Vandana Das murder case nearly three years after incident

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, P N Vinod held the accused guilty under multiple IPC Sections, including 302 for murder with life imprisonment, section 307 - attempt to murder with two years of imprisonment.

His whole life would be inside jail, the public prosecutor, Adv Prathap G Padikkal, said. "As it couldn't be found as the rarest of rare case, maybe because of that the court didn't pronounce capital punishment," the public prosecutor said.

The court has agreed to all the sections raised by the prosecution.

Meanwhile, Vandana's parents responded that they would go for an appeal to the High Court for the case.

The attack occurred when the accused, who had been brought to the hospital by police for medical examination, suddenly turned violent and assaulted the doctor with scissors on May 10, 2023.

Pronouncing the sentence, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully established the case through consistent eyewitness testimonies, medical evidence and material records. It rejected the defence argument that the accused had mental disorder.

The murder of Dr Vandana had triggered widespread outrage across the state, with medical professionals staging protests demanding better security at hospitals.