LDF scrambling in Malappuram with no clarity over key seats

MALAPPURAM: In every assembly election, CPM has mounted calculated attempts to breach the IUML stronghold in Malappuram. The victories of CPM-backed independents such as V Abdurahiman, K T Jaleel and P V Anvar in previous elections underline this strategy. This time, however, CPM and LDF are grappling with an acute shortage of credible candidates in the district.
In Mankada, LDF had initially announced M P Alavi as its candidate. The front has backtracked and is exploring the possibility of fielding a defector from the IUML camp. CPM is actively considering Kunnath Mohammed, the former IUML Mankada constituency president who rebelled against the re-nomination of Manjalamkuzhi Ali. He was expelled from the League.
The situation in Tavanur has further exposed the LDF’s disarray. With Minister V Abdurahiman opting to shift to Tirur, the seat has effectively been abandoned. CPM has failed to identify a strong replacement.
Reports indicate it has initiated backchannel talks with sidelined IUML leaders in a desperate bid to plug the gap. Abdurahiman’s exit has also triggered resentment within the CPM’s Tanur unit, where cadre sentiment is turning hostile amid allegations that he fled the constituency fearing defeat.
In Vallikunnu, LDF remains undecided. The Indian National League, an LDF ally, is struggling to identify a viable candidate. Earlier, IUML leader Shafi Chaliyam revealed that INL leaders had approached him to contest on LDF ticket, an offer he rejected.
Amid mounting confusion, IUML state general secretary P M A Salam launched a scathing attack on the Left. In a sharply worded Facebook post, Salam mocked LDF’s inability to finalise names.
“Today, when the sun rose, the LDF candidate from Tanur went to Tirur. Now the locals are suspicious, is one person contesting in both the constituencies? It has been a week since the LDF candidate from Mankada was announced. He is still in quarantine. It is said women, including the wife of the party secretary, have been given good representation.
But the talk is that more consideration is being given to Malappuram district. Is there any change in Tirurangadi? What is the situation in Vallikunnu and Kasaragod? I hear that candidates are still not getting enough bid money? Will the League candidates have to go to the assembly unopposed in these places?” Salam wrote in his Facebook post.