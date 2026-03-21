LDF scrambling in Malappuram with no clarity over key seats

MALAPPURAM: In every assembly election, CPM has mounted calculated attempts to breach the IUML stronghold in Malappuram. The victories of CPM-backed independents such as V Abdurahiman, K T Jaleel and P V Anvar in previous elections underline this strategy. This time, however, CPM and LDF are grappling with an acute shortage of credible candidates in the district.

In Mankada, LDF had initially announced M P Alavi as its candidate. The front has backtracked and is exploring the possibility of fielding a defector from the IUML camp. CPM is actively considering Kunnath Mohammed, the former IUML Mankada constituency president who rebelled against the re-nomination of Manjalamkuzhi Ali. He was expelled from the League.

The situation in Tavanur has further exposed the LDF’s disarray. With Minister V Abdurahiman opting to shift to Tirur, the seat has effectively been abandoned. CPM has failed to identify a strong replacement.

Reports indicate it has initiated backchannel talks with sidelined IUML leaders in a desperate bid to plug the gap. Abdurahiman’s exit has also triggered resentment within the CPM’s Tanur unit, where cadre sentiment is turning hostile amid allegations that he fled the constituency fearing defeat.

In Vallikunnu, LDF remains undecided. The Indian National League, an LDF ally, is struggling to identify a viable candidate. Earlier, IUML leader Shafi Chaliyam revealed that INL leaders had approached him to contest on LDF ticket, an offer he rejected.