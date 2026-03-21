Printers battle 'pivotal time' as election fever hits peak in Kerala

KOZHIKODE: As the campaigning for the assembly elections reaches a fever pitch, the state’s printing industry has shifted into high gear to manage an unprecedented “pivotal time”.

With the fronts having just finalised the candidate lists, the window for outdoor publicity has shrunk considerably, sparking a frantic surge in high-priority orders.

Across more than 300 multi-colour presses, the rhythmic hum of machinery now continues day and night, as staff work on a war footing to saturate constituencies with campaign materials.

The urgency is so palpable that many units bypassed the traditional Eid holiday on Friday to meet strict deadlines. Vijayan, owner of Geethanjali Offset Prints in Kundayithode in Kozhikode, noted that the delay in candidate announcement has forced political parties to demand one-day turnarounds for massive posters and cut-outs. To cope with the demand, he has had to suspend school textbook printing.

“Orders are pouring in, and we have arranged overtime payments to keep the wheels turning. Even on Eid, we couldn’t afford to stop,” Vijayan said, adding that the West Asia conflict has triggered a scarcity of raw materials like craft paper and clear coatings.

The financial stakes are staggering, with rough estimates suggesting political parties will spend crores on posters, LED walls, and hoardings. On an average, the candidates in a constituency may spend upwards of Rs 50 lakh on posters alone.

Amarnath Roshil, owner of A-One Offset Prints in Ramanattukara, confirmed the intense pressure, stating his team is working on a war-time basis.