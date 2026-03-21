Rajasthan, Gujarat CMs to accompany Kerala BJP candidates to submit papers

KOCHI: Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will accompany senior leaders in Kerala to submit their nomination papers on Saturday. According to BJP leaders, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma will accompany party candidates in Thiruvananthapuram to submit their papers.

Gujarat CM Bhoopendar Patel will join Palakkad candidate Sobha Surendran, Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal, Manalur candidate K K Aneesh Kumar and Nattika candidate C C Mukundan while submitting the papers. The BJP state leadership is trying to bring Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Nemom candidate, will submit his poll papers accompanied by Bhajanlal Sharma at the Labour Office in Vikas Bhavan at 11.30am.