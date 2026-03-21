Kerala

Rajasthan, Gujarat CMs to accompany Kerala BJP candidates to submit papers

The BJP state leadership is trying to bring Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days.
Image of the BJP flag used for representational purposes.
Image of the BJP flag used for representational purposes.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will accompany senior leaders in Kerala to submit their nomination papers on Saturday. According to BJP leaders, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma will accompany party candidates in Thiruvananthapuram to submit their papers.

Gujarat CM Bhoopendar Patel will join Palakkad candidate Sobha Surendran, Thrissur candidate Padmaja Venugopal, Manalur candidate K K Aneesh Kumar and Nattika candidate C C Mukundan while submitting the papers. The BJP state leadership is trying to bring Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in the coming days.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Nemom candidate, will submit his poll papers accompanied by Bhajanlal Sharma at the Labour Office in Vikas Bhavan at 11.30am.

BJP candidates
Kerala Elections 2026

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