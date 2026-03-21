Three-cornered fight in offing in Pala, Kanjirappally and Poonjar

KOTTAYAM: Three constituencies in Kottayam — Poonjar, Kanjirappally and Pala — are heading to a fierce three-cornered fight. With BJP fielding heavyweight candidates, including a Union minister, the constituencies have drawn national attention to the district.

With Kottayam being a stronghold of Christian communities, especially the Syro-Malabar sect, the demographic historically presented a challenge for BJP’s electoral progress in assembly polls. Realising this, it has nominated three Syro-Malabar candidates.

In Pala, the poll landscape has crystallised with the UDF, LDF, and NDA announcing candidates. Pala, traditionally dominated by UDF-LDF contests, has taken on a new dynamic with the entry of Shone George, a young BJP leader. KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani is determined to capture Pala, having learned from his 2021 defeat. Sitting MLA Mani C Kappan, who won the 2019 by-election and 2021 elections, is striving to retain his seat. Shone, targeting Christian votes, is making his assembly debut.

In Poonjar, P C George, a five-time legislator, is contesting for the eighth time. Sitting MLA Sebastian Kulathungal is fighting to retain his seat. UDF has gone with M J Sebastian.

Kanjirappally is shaping up to be a keenly watched constituency, especially with the arrival of Union Minister George Kurian as the BJP’s candidate. The LDF candidate here is N Jayaraj of the KC(M), who has been representing Kanjirappally since 2011.