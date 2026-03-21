Women ought to have been given more seats by Congress in Assembly polls: Satheesan

KOCHI: Congress leader V D Satheesan on Saturday agreed that women ought to have been given more seats in the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala Assembly said that the party wanted to give more seats to women in the Assembly polls.

"We wanted to give more seats. Even I am not satisfied with that issue. It (seats given) was not enough," he told reporters at Paravoor here.

His response comes a day after Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed expressed dissatisfaction over the low representation of women in the party's candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections on April 9.