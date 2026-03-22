Former left-backed independent MLA returns to IUML ahead of Assembly polls

MALAPPURAM: In a notable political shift ahead of the Assembly elections on April 9, former Left-backed independent MLA Karat Razack on Sunday reunited with the IUML after parting ways with the ruling LDF.

IUML is a key constituent of the opposition, Congress-led UDF.

A former Koduvally MLA, Razack, met IUML state president Sayed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence here, following which he was formally readmitted into the party fold.

Addressing reporters, Razack said his return was unconditional and not driven by any personal demands.

He pointed to an increasing disconnect within the LDF, alleging that the Left Front has failed to adequately accommodate leaders like him.

Stating that he felt sidelined within the LDF, Razack described the experience as disappointing and said the lack of engagement from the leadership prompted his decision to return to the IUML.

"I decided to come back to the IUML last night. I will function at the party with double strength to bridge the gap of 10 years of my break from the organisation," he said.

With the left backing, Razack had won the Koduvally seat in 2016 by defeating the IUML candidate by a narrow margin of 573 votes.

However, in the 2021 Assembly elections, he was defeated by IUML leader M K Muneer with a margin of 6,344 votes.

He currently serves as the chairman of the Madrasa Welfare Fund Board.