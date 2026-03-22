INTERVIEW | ‘Christians face discrimination... muslims have bargaining power’: Justice J B Koshy

Justice J B Koshy, retired Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, headed a three-member commission to study issues faced by the Christian community in Kerala.

The 357-page report, which underscores the need to guarantee minority benefits to Christians proportionate to their share of the population, was approved by the state government on February 26, 2026.

In a conversation with TNIE, Justice Koshy outlines the key findings on what ails the minority community and says that it is time to change the perception that the label of “minority” applies only to Muslim community.

Excerpts:

What was the mandate of the commission? What challenges did you face?

The commission was constituted following representations from groups such as the Syro-Malabar Church and the Latin Church which argued that minority benefits were disproportionately going to the Muslim community while many Christian groups remained economically weak. We were asked to examine whether Christians face social, educational, or financial disadvantages, assess possible discrimination vis-a-vis other minorities, and study issues affecting regions like the high ranges, Kuttanad, and coastal areas. We received over four lakh memorandums, which itself was a major challenge, reflecting the scale and diversity of concerns.

What were your key findings on discrimination?

When we began, discrimination in minority benefits was a central issue. However, a High Court order directing that such benefits be distributed proportionately based on population addressed this concern, making our job easier. We also examined structural issues within the Kerala State Minorities Commission which was skewed in favour of the Muslim community. These concerns were conveyed to the government which has assured corrective steps.