INTERVIEW | ‘LDF govt was with corporates’: Deepthi Mary Varghese

KOCHI: In a chat with TNIE, Deepthi Mary Varghese, KPCC general secretary, Congress campaign committee member says UDF should come to power and that is what every Congress worker, including her, wishes for and works for. Excerpts:

How is Congress tackling issues that cropped up after candidate finalisation?

These will not affect the party’s performance. Now, candidates are finalised and we have started working for UDF’s victory.

You were denied Kochi mayorship, and now an assembly seat...

I am not thinking about those now. UDF should come to power. That is what every Congress worker, including me, wishes for and works for.

What is Congress’ stand on UDF’s CM candidate?

Congress does not follow the tradition of projecting a leader as CM candidate before polls. In every election, we have worked together to secure victory and form the government.

What would be the party’s priority if voted to power?

Congress has announced five priority projects; those will be implemented. In the past 10 years, health sector has seen a decline. The state is facing financial crisis. The government was not with common people but with corporates.

Congress announced candidates just a few days ago. How do you see UDF’s election preparations?

The delay in announcing candidates will not affect UDF’s campaign or poll outcome. We have only 18 days for campaigning. Still, we are confident we can cover the ground effectively.