Kerala assembly polls: Slightest wave could tilt scales in volatile Nemom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the state’s most politically symbolic constituency, Nemom is headed for yet another high-stakes triangular contest, with the three main fronts locked in a tight race where even minor shifts in vote share could prove decisive.

Nemom transformed into a prestige seat after BJP scripted history here in 2016 with O Rajagopal. It was its first-ever assembly victory in the state. Though LDF reclaimed the seat in 2021, the narrow margin of victory underscored the constituency’s volatility.

The LDF has fielded minister V Sivankutty, banking on organisational depth and a robust booth-level network. The front’s strategy hinges on consolidating traditional vote base while capitalising on a divided opposition. However, it faces the burden of anti-incumbency, along with pockets of urban dissatisfaction that could test its hold in a seat with a growing middle-class electorate.

The NDA has significantly raised the stakes by fielding BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, signalling its intent to reclaim what it once projected as its gateway to Kerala.

The party is backed by a stronger urban presence and improved performance in the local body elections.