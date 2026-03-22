Kerala Congress (Joseph) irked, team spirit missing in Idukki district

KOTTAYAM: It appears that UDF continues to be hampered by a perceived lack of team spirit in Idukki district. Discontent continues to bubble within the coalition, notably from Kerala Congress (Joseph) leaders, who are seething over Congress’ decision to take over its two key seats—Ettumanoor and Idukki.

In Idukki constituency, a section of KC leaders is contemplating abstaining from UDF’s election work in protest against the decision. “Kerala Congress members cannot accept the manner in which our seats, especially Idukki, were appropriated. We will take a decision on joining UDF’s election work after consulting with senior leaders and workers in Idukki constituency,” said Thomas Perumana, a member of the party’s high-power committee.

KC leaders said the party boasts over 10,000 members in Idukki seat and can influence a substantial number of votes. “We consistently championed the issues affecting the people of Idukki, such as title deed distribution, confiscation, and construction bans. Only later did UDF join our protests,” Thomas said.

The leaders alleged that there was a concerted plan by some Congress leaders in the district to take over Idukki. “In the local body elections, Congress orchestrated the defeat of five out of seven candidates in Kattappana municipality by fielding rebels, to create a perception that the KC has become weak. They also spread rumours that the party lacks winnable candidates in the constituency,” said a leader.

Sources said the Catholic Church has also voiced displeasure with the Congress’ decision. “Why didn’t they ask for a single seat from the Indian Union Muslim League? This indicates that Congress is not prioritising the interests of the micro minority and instead favours majority within the minority, which is not acceptable,” said a priest.