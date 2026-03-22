Manjeshwar assembly constituency in Kasaragod gears up for yet another cut-throat showdown

KASARGOD: Manjeshwar assembly constituency in Kasaragod is a unique place of contradictions. Known for razor thin margins for victory, it was also a constituency which sent Kerala’s first unopposed MLA M Umesh Rao to assembly in 1957.

Known for its linguistic and cultural diversity, the constituency is getting ready for another fierce contest. Former BJP state president K Surendran has returned, while incumbent MLA A K M Ashraf is banking on all the works he completed in the last five years, and LDF has fielded a local face K R Jayananda to thwart the fortunes of both.

Unlike the 2021 elections, Surendran who contested from Konni as well, is focusing only on Manjeshwar this time. “It is like he has decided to burn all his energy here. It will be an interesting contest this time,” says Nizar Peruvad, former government staffer and social activist from Kumbla.

At the same time, Ashraf has been busy going around meeting people from all walks of life in the constituency heavily polarised on religious basis. He earned a name in Arikady toll plaza protests, drawing BJP into the scene as the saffron party had to seek the Centre’s intervention to remove the plaza.