Minister Saji Cherian slams former colleague Sudhakaran

ALAPPUZHA: Minister Saji Cherian has launched a sharp attack against former party colleague G Sudhakaran and said the UDF’s hopes of victory in the district by aligning with “betrayers” of the movement would not materialise.

He was speaking while addressing the election convention of LDF candidate P Prasad in Cherthala.

Saji Cherian criticised those who rose to power riding on the legacy of party martyrs but later ‘stabbed the movement in the back.’ He said such leaders would not be accepted by the people of Alappuzha.

At the same time, Saji drew a contrast with Congress leader K Sudhakaran, stating that despite political differences, he had not betrayed his party even when denied a seat.

“That is political morality,” he said, accusing G Sudhakaran of betrayal.

Saji alleged that the Congress and the UDF were under the illusion that they could win elections by supporting those who had turned against their own movement.

He said such strategies would fail, as voters were capable of identifying opportunism. He also said the Congress had outlived its relevance and no longer valued grassroots workers.

“Those who toil hard at the grassroots have no recognition in the party,” he said.

Taking a dig at recent political developments in the district, Saji mocked about shifting political loyalties, including leaders switching parties.