Overturning Muslim alienation key to LDF’s assembly fortunes

KOZHIKODE: The continued disenchantment of the Muslim community with the CPM is set to be one of the crucial factors in deciding the electoral fortunes of the LDF government, which is seeking a third consecutive term. The mounting ire of the community was seen as the prime reason for LDF’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha and local body elections.

Though a bit late, CPM seems to have realised the danger of alienating the Muslim community. While it is not clear whether there is any direction from the leadership, controversial CPM leaders such as A Vijayaraghavan and A K Balan are now silent on the “dangers of Muslim extremism”. There is a feeling among party supporters that some of the off-the-cuff remarks from these leaders infuriated even the section of the community that supported CPM for decades.

CPM has been targeting the Jama’at-e-Islami for a long time, pointing out the dangers of its ideology of a theocratic state. Now, there is a feeling that the ‘overdose’ of Jama’at bashing proved counterproductive, and only helped Jama’at propagandists and IUML thinktanks to drum up the campaign that the CPM is basically anti-Muslim. The narrative built by these groups heavily influenced the Muslim community, which saw CPM as a ‘B’ team of BJP.