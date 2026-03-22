When VS Achuthanandan took to the hills and won Devikulam

KOCHI: Late Communist stalwart V S Achuthanandan was known not just as a rigid ideologue, but as a highly effective organiser. Each election season, one story returns to the spotlight — his electrifying turn as campaign manager for CPI candidate Rosamma Punnoose in the 1958 Devikulam by-election. The young leader from the coastal plains climbed the misty hills and rewrote the rules of electioneering in Kerala.

“I watched with curiosity the remarkable campaign leadership of VS at the time. I was just 17. His efforts, even across the toughest terrain, greatly benefited the party. Even then, his campaign style was marked by persistence and tactical flexibility,” recalls CPM veteran M M Mani.

The story began in 1957, during Kerala’s first-ever assembly election, when Rosamma Punnose won from Devikulam. Her victory, however, was short-lived, as an election tribunal annulled the result, triggering a by-election in 1958. The Communist government held power with a slender majority, turning Devikulam into a high-stakes battlefield. The party made a bold choice, handing charge of the constituency to the young VS, who had just proven his mettle in Alappuzha.