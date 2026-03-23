Amid rising temperatures and climate change, ICCS gears up to map ‘health hotspots’ in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising concerns on changing climate patterns, unusually high temperatures, and the possibility of reduced rainfall this year, climate scientists are warning of climate-linked health risks.
In Kerala, temperatures had already crossed 40 degree celsius in February, an unusually early occurrence in the state’s recorded history, raising concerns about
health implications of rising heat. The Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under the KSCSTE has initiated efforts to tie up with the health department and health experts to study and examine how climate change is affecting public health in Kerala by mapping the health hotspots by combining weather data with health data related to heat-related illnesses.
The aim is to improve preparedness, promote research collaboration and enhance public awareness on the health impacts of climate variability and change, ICCS director K Rajendran said.
“Analysing past data can help identify regions where heat stress and related illnesses are likely to emerge as concerns. Such insights can make it easier for policy makers and health departments to take targeted preventive measures.”
Heat stress is likely to be one of the most immediate threats as temperatures conwtinue to rise across the state, he said. To discuss the way forward, the ICCS recently organised a round-table consultation—“Kerala Climate-Health Expert Dialogue: Risks, Preparedness and Way Forward”.
The discussions focused on emerging climate-linked health risks, preparedness of healthcare systems, clinical observations from the field and the need for stronger research collaboration on climate-health linkages. “The initiative also aimed to bring together data and insights from various agencies on a common platform so that the information could be translated into actionable guidance for both authorities and the public,” he said.
The discussions centred around 12 thematic areas, including health impacts of climate change, vector-borne diseases, mental health, cancer, and other climate-sensitive health concerns.