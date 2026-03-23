Amid rising temperatures and climate change, ICCS gears up to map ‘health hotspots’ in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid rising concerns on changing climate patterns, unusually high temperatures, and the possibility of reduced rainfall this year, climate scientists are warning of climate-linked health risks.

In Kerala, temperatures had already crossed 40 degree celsius in February, an unusually early occurrence in the state’s recorded history, raising concerns about

health implications of rising heat. The Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS) under the KSCSTE has initiated efforts to tie up with the health department and health experts to study and examine how climate change is affecting public health in Kerala by mapping the health hotspots by combining weather data with health data related to heat-related illnesses.

The aim is to improve preparedness, promote research collaboration and enhance public awareness on the health impacts of climate variability and change, ICCS director K Rajendran said.

“Analysing past data can help identify regions where heat stress and related illnesses are likely to emerge as concerns. Such insights can make it easier for policy makers and health departments to take targeted preventive measures.”