CPI(M) leader Isaac apologises over ‘joker’ remark against Congress candidate Pisharody

PATHANAMTHITTA/PALAKKAD: CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac on Monday apologised to Congress candidate Ramesh Pisharody for referring to the actor as a "joker" contesting from Palakkad.

On Sunday, the former finance minister, reacting to the UDF’s allegation that CPI(M) and BJP had entered into a deal in the Palakkad constituency, had said such claims were being made because the Congress had fielded a 'joker' instead of a widely accepted candidate.

Earlier, responding to the remark on Monday, Pisharody said he would not reply in the same tone to a senior leader like Isaac, asserting that he has “culture”.

“Congress, which ruled the country, has given the freedom to express opinions. We have the right to comment on others. Let him make his comments using that freedom,” Pisharody said.

However, when asked whether he too has the same freedom of speech, Pisharody said he also has “culture”.

“Culture is not something you get through protests,” he said.

He recalled the contribution of artistes associated with the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) in popularising the communist movement in the state.

“Since when have these leaders started opposing art and artists? I don’t know why people who do not stand with them are seen with hostility,” he said.

Pisharody said he has been in the field of art for the past 26 years, performing on over 3,000 stages, acting in more than 50 films and scripting two movies.