Despite being denied ticket, CK Janu to support UDF in Kerala polls

KOZHIKODE: Ending speculations, C K Janu’s Janathipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) will support the UDF in the assembly elections, despite her being denied a ticket.

Majority of party members expressed their desire to remain within the UDF fold, Janu said after a meeting of JRP state committee in Kochi on Sunday.

JRP’s support is crucial for the UDF in constituencies like Mananthavady and Sulthan Bathery, two seats reserved for ST communities.

Janu had written to the AICC leadership, including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, expressing her willingness to contest in Mananthavady in Wayanad or Balussery in Kozhikode, but the UDF rejected it.

The meeting also marked a significant organisational shift for the JRP. The state committee has been expanded to 60 members, to accommodate representatives from all 14 districts of Kerala. Two tribal organisations--Kairali Pulayar Mahasabha and the SC/ST Aikya Vedi—have officially joined the JRP. Janu confirmed that there is no change in the existing leadership.