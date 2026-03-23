Ernakulam ranks third nationally in infrastructure per capita, tops South India: Study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When satellites looked down at India’s districts and measured who was truly building for their people, Ernakulam made the top 10.

A recent report from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister ranked Kerala’s commercial capital third in India for infrastructure per person, behind New Delhi and Daman. It is the only district in South India to feature in the top 10.

The report used satellite imagery data to assess and analyse the district-level built-up volume across the country. In terms of built-up volume per capita, Ernakulam found a place in the highest quintile of 152 to 17,500 cubic meters per person, meaning that the physical infrastructure has kept pace with population growth.

According to the report, built-up volume per capita is an important metric since a district’s target should be to provide enough infrastructural amenities to its people instead of “ever-growing built-up volume”.

Ernakulam ranking third nationally on this metric suggests its residents are comparatively well-served by physical infrastructure like buildings, roads and utilities on a per-person basis.

The report also discussed the rapid urbanisation in Kerala based on the findings in the Economic Survey 2026. When spatially identified settlements are added, Kerala’s urbanisation level is now about 80.8%, far beyond the official statutory figure of 53.81%, it said.