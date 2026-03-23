Ex-IFS officer files review petition before SC in abuse case against former Kerala minister

KOCHI: A woman IFS officer, who retired as the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) in 2022, has submitted a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court order that set aside the conviction of former minister A Neelalohithadasan Nadar in a case regarding a sexual abuse case filed by her.

According to Prakriti Srivastava, a 1990 batch IFS officer, the High Court erroneously reversed the findings of the trial court and the sessions court, which had found Nadar guilty of outraging the modesty of the victim.

Pointing out that the High Court has not heard the victim, she said no notice was served on the petitioner in the revision proceedings at any stage and she had no opportunity to present her arguments. The High Court had set aside the conviction of Nadar on September 15, 2025 and a special leave petition filed by Prakriti was dismissed by the Supreme Court in January.

As per the petition, the victim experienced sexual assault from the minister on February 27, 1999, at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode where she was called by the minister on official grounds as she was serving as the Divisional Forest Officer in Kozhikode. She had raised the issue with senior department officials, police officer and the Women’s Commission. A written complaint was filed on March 25, 2001.

In a letter to the Kerala chief secretary, Prakriti Srivastava said the High Court order is shocking and a travesty of justice. She said the state needs to file an appeal immediately before the Supreme Court and get the accused convicted.