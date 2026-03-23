Guruvayur NDA candidate B Gopalakrishnan booked for alleged communal remarks

THRISSUR: BJP state vice president B Gopalakrishnan was on Sunday booked for communally-tinged remarks allegedly made as part of his election campaign as the NDA candidate for Guruvayur constituency. Guruvayur Temple police registered the case on the directive of the Election Commission (EC) and the district collector.
KSU leader Gokul Guruvayur filed a complaint with the EC after a video surfaced in which Gopalakrishnan is seen accusing other parties of not fielding Hindu candidates in the constituency. Gokul also moved the High Court against what he termed communal remarks.
The video, which was posted on a social media handle of Gopalakrishnan, was allegedly shoot at the Nadavazhi, the east entrance to the Guruvayur temple.
Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar had sought a report from the district collector on the remarks.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said the BJP fights elections by dividing people in the name of religion and caste. “Kerala is a state known for its communal harmony. Having a Muslim MLA in a Hindu-majority constituency like Guruvayur and a Hindu MLA in a Muslim-dominated constituency like Ponnani are the features of the harmony that the state treasures,” he noted.
CPM Thrissur district secretary and former Guruvayur MLA Abdul Khader alleged that Gopalakrishnan’s remarks were aimed at creating divisions in society. The BJP has not played any role in the development of Guruvayur, he said, questioning the contribution made by Union minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi in the temple town in his two and a half years in office.
Abdul added that a formal complaint was lodged with EC in this regard.
According to Vinod Valiyattoor, inspector with Guruvayur Temple police station, “A case has been registered against Gopalakrishnan on the instruction of the district collector under Section 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita -- for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot -- and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and its amended 1988 version -- for promoting or attempting to promote feelings of hatred or enmity between different classes of citizens.”
Meanwhile, it is learned that the case wouldn’t stand as Gopalakrishnan is yet to file his nomination papers, the deadline for which is set for today (March 23).