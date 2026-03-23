Infant deaths in Kerala's Attappadi tribal hamlets coming down as govt efforts fetch results

THRISSUR: At a time when Kerala’s health indices stand equal to that of Scandinavian countries, a major concern the state always had was over the repeated infant deaths in Attappadi tribal hamlets.

While data accessed through Right to Information (RTI) revealed that as many as 115 infant deaths were reported in Attapadi in the past 10 years, the number of deaths reported annually has come down by more than half.

Peralikkulam Krishnadas, a social activist based in Palakkad had filed an RTI application with the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe welfare department.

The data showed that 16 infant deaths were reported in the region in 2014 but the number came down to five in 2023 and seven in 2024.

“We all dream of an Attappadi with no infant death. To make it possible, the representation of tribal people in the government should be increased. Whichever political front that comes to power next should work towards that,” said Krishadas, who wondered when Kerala would get a chief minister from the tribal community.

Located to the south-west of the Nilgiri region in the Western Ghats, Attappadi is spread over approximately 750 sq km. The tribal region comprises Padavayal, Agali, Kallamala, Kottathara, Pudur and Sholayur and falls under three panchayats — Pudur, Agali and Sholayur.

The tribespeople once made up around 65% of the total population of Attappadi, but that has declined to 35% because of several reasons including loss of land to development and construction activities.